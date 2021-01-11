"I'm ready to knock someone out" - Stipe Miocic claims he is motivated to fight amid increasing rumors of Francis Ngannou rematch

Stipe Miocic said he was ready to knock someone out just as the talks of his potential rematch with Francis Ngannou started going around once again.

Amid rumors of the rematch happening in April, the UFC heavyweight champion tweeted that he was feeling like knocking someone out at 7:34 AM in the morning.

#victorymonday Who else woke up motivated as hell!? I’m ready to knock someone out right now at 7:34 am 😂 #gobrowns — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) January 11, 2021

Stipe Miocic has not fought since ending his trilogy with Daniel Cormier in August last year. Before heading into the rivalry with DC, Stipe Miocic had gone through Francis Ngannou back in 2018. The two went head-to-head at UFC 220 and contested for five rounds before Miocic was announced the winner via unanimous decision.

Stipe Miocic became the heavyweight fighter with the most number of title defenses with three successive wins since becoming a champion. It was evident from the nature of the fight that a rematch was inevitable.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou II could be pushed back to April

UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou

Dana White had previously confirmed that the heavyweight title rematch will take place in March. However, the superfight between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has been set for the March pay-per-view, UFC 259, which means Francis Ngannou would have to wait another month for his shot at the heavyweight title again.

In a recent Q&A session with the fans, Dana White has confirmed that to be the case as well. Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are likely to meet at UFC 260.

Dana says Stipe vs. Ngannou will probably happen in April #AskDana — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 6, 2021

The last time they met, Francis Ngannou came in as the undefeated heavyweight who had just knocked out Alistair Overeem in the first round. However, it was Stipe Miocic's day in the title fight at UFC 220. Since then, Ngannou has lost one to Derrick Lewis but then went on to secure four consecutive wins over big heavyweight names - Curtis Blaydes, Cain Valesquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, has lost and won back his heavyweight title in his iconic trilogy with Daniel Cormier, the third and final round of which took place amid the pandemic in August.