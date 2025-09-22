"I'm ready to prove it" - Mateusz Gamrot responds to Charles Oliveira’s criticism, calls for fight in Brazil

With Rafael Fiziev sidelined by injury, Charles Oliveira is left without a fight for UFC Rio de Janeiro. While fighters, including Mateusz Gamrot, have expressed their interest in stepping in as the replacement, Oliveira questions the sincerity of these offers.

Ad

Addressing the development on social media, 'do Bronx' went nuclear on such offers, saying:

"Don't fall for the talk of these guys out there. 'I'm here, I'll go,' because when the UFC is calling and they're all saying, 'Oh, there's not enough time to make weight. I can't. They're posting this on the internet to get hype... I saw one saying this, another saying that, but when the UFC calls, what do they say? ‘Oh, I can’t. I got a bellyache. I broke a finger. I hurt my hand.'"

Ad

Trending

Gamrot, however, was not thrilled by the accusations and doubled down on his callout, claiming their potential clash would be a master class on the ground.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Gamer' did not stop there, and in a subsequent post, he accused the former lightweight champion of being worried about his fighting style while daring him to face him in Brazil:

"I hear you’re worried about my style, even though you had a full training camp. I had none, and still, I’m ready to step into the cage. Two weeks left to prepare– and I’m already in ATT right here. No excuses, let’s do this. @CharlesDoBronxs @ufc"

Ad

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's rebuttal to Charles Oliveira's criticism below:

Mateusz Gamrot @gamer_mma I hear you’re worried about my style, even though you had a full training camp. I had none, and still I’m ready to step into the cage. Two weeks left to prepare– and I’m already in ATT right here. No excuses, let’s do this @CharlesDoBronxs @ufc

Ad

Gamrot is 4-1 in his last fight, most recently earning a unanimous decision win over Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107. Meanwhile, Oliveira is coming off a first-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Mateusz Gamrot has had Carles Oliveira in his sights for some time

It appears that Mateusz Gamrot has had Charles Oliveira in his radar for some time, with his desire to fight the former champion stemming from a wish to test his ground game against the feared submission artist.

Ad

Addressing the press after his UFC Vegas 79 win against Rafael Fiziev, the Polish national noted his interest in facing 'do Bronx', saying:

"I have won many tournaments in BJJ. I have won two times trials ADCC. In the next one, I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira, because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground... The time I would like [some exchanges on the ground]. I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu... and I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who'd want to fight with me on the ground. [2:45 mark of the interview]"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More