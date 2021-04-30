'I'm representing an entire nation' - KB Bhullar explains the importance of being the only Indo-Canadian fighter in the UFC

Despite not being born in India, UFC middleweight KB Bhullar can sense a strong connection with his parents' native country. Currently, Bhullar is the only Indo-Canadian fighter signed with the UFC. He is set to challenge Andreas Michailidis at UFC Vegas 25, which will take place on 1 May 2021.

Speaking with Andrew Whitelaw in an interview for Sportskeeda, Bhullar opened up on a slew of topics, including his Indian heritage. He said the idea of inspiring young Indian kids who dream of becoming MMA fighters excites him.

"Knowing that there can be kids out there in India who can find hope in recognizing that MMA or martial arts can help them serve to be more disciplined, can get them out of trouble, can give them hope, and can potentially give them a career - that excites me a lot," Bhullar told Whitelaw.

Bhullar wore a big smile on his face while explaining how MMA is the only thing he excels in, his sole medium of inspiring kids in India.

"This is my only option. This is the one and only thing I know that I love and I feel like I'm kind of good at. At the end of the day, to give people that level of hope, and to aspire someone of being a role model in India is huge for me," Bhullar added.

KB Bhullar on what motivates him to compete in MMA

Further in the interview, KB Bhullar shed light on his undying love for fighting. The 29-year-old said nothing exhilarates him more than the thought of improving his overall skill-set. For Bhullar, being a better fighter is the ultimate goal.

"I like to fight. I find that there's nothing more beautiful than continuously recognizing that you can get better at something. This is one of those things where you can continuously refine your jab. You can continuously add more combinations to your arsenal."

KB Bhullar referred to fighting as the "first and only love" of his life. According to him, the reason behind his consuming passion for fighting is that it challenges him mentally, physically, and spiritually.

KB Bhullar is confident of beating Andreas Michailidis at UFC Vegas 25

KB Bhullar will compete in his second UFC fight against Andreas Michailidis at UFC Vegas 25. He is confident of breezing past his Greek opponent when they share the octagon this weekend.

"When I win this fight, it allows me to remain and stay in the biggest (MMA) organization in the world. I treat this very seriously. I do still respect my opponent a lot. I wish him the best of luck. We're ready," said KB Bhullar.

Bhullar suffered his first MMA loss when he made his UFC debut in October last year. Hoping to make a quick turnaround, he agreed to fight Bruno Oliveira the following month. However, the bout was canceled.

The Indo-Canadian fighter will be hoping to return to winning ways when he goes up against Michailidis at UFC Vegas 25.