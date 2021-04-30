UFC fight tomorrow (1 May 2021): Is there an event and who is fighting?

UFC on ESPN 23, also tagged as UFC Vegas 25, will take place on May 1, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada, United States. The event will be headlined by Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka, who are ranked No. 3 and No. 5 in the divisional rankings, respectively.

Unlike the last event (UFC 261), fans will not be allowed to enter the arena. However, Dana White has assured that he will try his best to allow a full-capacity crowd to attend non-PPV events.

Reyes and Prochazka were originally scheduled to headline the February 27 card. The bout was canceled after Reyes sustained an injury that forced him to withdraw from the fight. Consequently, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane was pushed up the card and was announced as the main event fight.

UFC fight tomorrow: Reyes vs Prochazka

Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka is considered an instrumental clash for the future of the UFC light heavyweight division. The exciting matchup will most likely have major title implications.

Reyes, who suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Jan Blachowicz in his last fight, will be hoping to return to winning ways. The 31-year-old is 6-2 in the UFC, with his previous two fights being for the light heavyweight championship.

On the other hand, Prochazka is riding high on an 11-fight win streak. The Czech fighter made his UFC debut in July last year against Volkan Oezdemir, where he secured a stunning knockout win.

In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will go up against rising prospect Giga Chikadze. After succumbing to a string of losses, Swanson has managed to get back into the win column, emerging victorious in his last two fights.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chikadze boasts a seven-fight win streak. The Georgian made his UFC debut in September 2019, and has won all five of his bouts in the promotion.

"Swinging for the bleachers!"



When @CubSwanson steps in the Octagon, you can expect a show 🍿 #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kJhPkxmr2T — UFC (@ufc) April 29, 2021

On the main card, Ion Cutulaba will also compete against Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight bout. Cutulaba will step into the UFC octagon for the first time since losing out on his rematch to Magomed Ankalaev.

Here is the full list of fights expected to take place at UFC Vegas 25:

Main card

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs Giga Chikadze

Light heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs Dustin Jacoby

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs Cody Stamann

Women’s flyweight: Poliana Botelho vs Luana Carolina

Preliminary Card

Women’s strawweight: Randa Markos vs Luana Pinheiro

Featherweight: Gabriel Benítez vs Jonathan Pearce

Featherweight: Kai Kamaka III vs T.J. Brown

Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs Sam Hughes

Featherweight: Luke Sanders vs Felipe Colares

Middleweight: Andreas Michailidis vs KB Bhullar