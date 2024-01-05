"I'm selfish" - Tom Aspinall responds after being called out by fan for allegedly disrespecting Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall has continued to angle for the opportunity to challenge Jon Jones for the heavyweight title. Despite his status as interim champion and the No.1-ranked heavyweight, 'Bones' and UFC President Dana White have both remained consistent in claiming that Stipe Miocic will remain in place as the next heavyweight title challenger.

Aspinall took to X on Thursday to call out Miocic for getting the title shot, stating:

"Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2. He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset".

Tom Aspinall's tweet:

Twitter user @MikelMiikey responded to Aspinall, advising him to stop crying:

"Stipe Miocic been in this game longer than you. Stop crying about it. We all know the man will soon retire and you'll have your chance."

The No.1-ranked heavyweight claimed that he simply wants to prove that he is the best in the world:

"I agree he is a legend. But I’m selfish and want to prove I’m the best so I’ll cry if I want to"

Aspinall has remained consistent in calling for a title opportunity since defeating Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout to claim the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295. Despite this, it appears that Jones and Miocic will share the octagon, with both hinting that they could retire after the bout.

Tom Aspinall claims to be better than Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones has made it clear that he will face Stipe Miocic in his return to the octagon. That has not, however, stopped Tom Aspinall from calling for a title shot. The No.1-ranked heavyweight took to X on Thursday to claim that he is better, and more deserving, of the opportunity than the No.4-ranked heavyweight, stating:

"Stipe is one of my favourites. Loads of respect to him his Résumé is far superior to mine rn. That being said the UFC has never been about this. It’s about who’s the best right now, and I believe that’s me and it’s only right I get to prove it #freeaspinall".

"Surely if you’re interim champ, your next fight should be to fight for undisputed? Come on".

Aspinall went on to compare Miocic to Tony Ferguson, who has also had a legendary career but has not won a fight in several years. Despite his comments, it does not appear he will get the next heavyweight title opportunity.