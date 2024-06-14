"I'm still No.1" - Nico Carrillo looking to make quick work of Saemapetch to move closer to coveted title shot

Nico Carrillo returns at ONE Fight Night 23 where he looks to maintain his undefeated winning streak under the ONE Championship banner.

The Scottish standout has been a revelation since debuted inside the Circle in 2023 where he has produced three consecutive victories.

His next challenge comes at Lumpinee Stadium where he takes on bantamweight Muay Thai staple Saemapetch Fairtex.

The fight is seen by many as a number one contender's match-up between two of the most dangerous strikers in the entire division.

Whilst Jonathan Haggerty is set to return at ONE 168 in Denver, a big win for either Carrillo or Saemapetch would surely tee them up as his next challenger.

For Carrillo, he believes that he isn't fighting for the number one status but defending it instead.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports MMA Club, 'The King of the North' spoke about how he is already the top contender in his eyes meaning there can be no denying him should he get his hand raised on July 5:

"I mean, I don't want to sound like a sour grape, but I'm still No.1. The only thing that makes sense for me is the title."

Nico Carrilo is coming for the gold

From early on in his run with ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo has made it perfectly clear that he wants what Jonathan Haggerty has.

The Scotsman even made his debut inside the Circle on the same weekend that 'The General' became the world champion at ONE Fight Night 9.

After stopping Nong-O Hama last time out, he has his sights firmly set on the champion for what could be a huge fight between them down the line.

For now, Carrillo's focus shifts towards Saemapetch and picking up his fourth win in order to make himself undeniable going forward.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time on July 5 and is free to watch via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.