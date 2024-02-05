“I’m still thrilled” – Superlek still walking on air after stunning win over Takeru at ONE 165

Superlek Kiatmoo9 rightfully deserves to be on cloud nine after such an amazing accomplishment at ONE 165.

After stepping in to replace the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon, there was never any doubt that ‘The Kicking Machine’ would put on a show on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

The fans inside the Ariake Arena for ONE Championship’s return to Japan were treated to a classic in the main event as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion defended his gold against Takeru Segawa.

You couldn’t have asked for much more from the defending titleholder who not only got the win in impressive fashion but put on one hell of a spectacle at the same time.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the elite Thai striker revealed that he is still taking in that moment as it brings a smile to his face:

“I’m happy with the outcome. I’m still thrilled thinking about all the audience and the fans that came to the stadium that day. I’m happy with the result and I’m still excited about the opportunity that I received.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek proved why he deserves more adoration and respect from the fans

There was never any doubt that Superlek would deliver in the main event of ONE 165, even with some serious pressure on his shoulders.

The Thai striker has been considered to be one of the best in the world for some time but there are a few things that separate him from the rest of the pack.

For a start, he never backs down from a challenge having faced and defeated both Takeru and Rodtang in his last two contests.

The performances speak for themselves at this stage but what is most impressive about his last few wins is the heart and toughness he has showcased.

Everyone knows the champion to be an incredibly devastating striker but the heart of a champion is something you cannot teach.

