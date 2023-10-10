"I'm trying not to simp" - Fans react in awe as Valentina Shevchenko shows off killer tattoo on toned abdomen

Former UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko has created quite a buzz with her recent post on social media.

'Bullet' recently uploaded a picture of herself to her Instagram account that showed the gun and bullet tattoo on her abdomen.

The post left MMA fans in awe as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture.

MMA fans react to Valentina Shevchenko's Instagram post

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the biggest names in women's MMA today. The 35-year-old has competed in 16 UFC fights and gotten her hand raised in 12 of them.

During her impressive UFC stint, Shevchenko has beaten the likes of Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Holly Holm, Julianna Pena, Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Andrade, and Jennifer Maia. During her championship days, 'Bullet' successfully defended her flyweight throne a total of seven times.

But Shevchenko's recent UFC outings have not gone too well. Last month, the 35-year-old fought against Alexa Grasso in a rematch. The fight was a razor-close affair that ended in a split draw.

Prior to that, Shevchenko fought Grasso at UFC 285 and ended up losing the fight and her title via submission in the fourth round.

Valentina Shevchenko reacts to flags being allowed again in the UFC

UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed at a press conference that the UFC has decided the lift the ban on national flags. Now, athletes will be able to showcase their respective country's flags during walkouts and post-fight celebrations.

Speaking about the decision at the recent Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO said:

"Everybody's too soft, everybody's too sensitive about everything. When the decision was made to do this, I was kind of like, 'What's the big deal if they don't have flags?' Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch for me and I was like, 'That's enough, I'm done with the no flags.' If any flags hurt your feelings, too f*****g bad."

Catch Dana White's comments below (9:13):

Valentina Shevchenko appeared to be delighted by the news of the ban being lifted. 'Bullet' uploaded a post to her Instagram account expressing her joy at flags being allowed again in the UFC.