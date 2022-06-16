"I'm uncomfortable" - Khabib Nurmagomedov describes the struggles that come with fame

Khabib Nurmagomedov is perhaps one of the most iconic figures in the world of combat sports. While 'The Eagle' seemingly handled his business as a fighter better than those of his era, he is apparently not so fond of the fame that comes along with being at the top.

In a recent interview uploaded by Eagle FC on YouTube, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked whether he was comfortable with the immense fame attached to being one of the best fighters ever. Nurmagomedov said:

"Honestly, I am uncomfortable. I think, like, so many minus, you know. Of course, because of fame, you can do business, [things] like this, but, most of the times, I feel uncomfortable, because all eyes [are] on you. All the time, everywhere. You can feel free only inside your room, inside your house. You come out, you don't feel free."

It has been evident throughout Nurmagomedov's career that he has always let his skills do the talking, which is why fans rarely saw him engage comfortably in a conversation on camera.

However, the Dagestani fighter is right about one thing. His fame has certainly helped him bring up multiple businesses, including the promotion that released the above interview. He has been involved in many other ventures, including a fitness app, and also corners for his teammates at their fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is deeply invested in Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov bought Gorrilla FC, the Russian MMA promotion, back in November 2020. He rebranded the promotion using his symbolic octagon moniker 'Eagle'.

Ever since he acquired the promotion, Nurmagomedov has been extremely enthusiastic about expanding the promotion and conducting events. The promotion has already put on three events in the USA this year.

However, Nurmagomedov understands that the promotion has just started off, and it will take time to scale the considerable heights of success in the MMA game. However, he is determined about his vision for the promotion.

Laying down a timeline that he feels will eventually bring success, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"I think we need five, seven years. Because for this business, you have to create content. To create content you need years and years. We're just beginning. We're just beginning and we need, I think, at least five to seven years to become on top."

