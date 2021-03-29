"I made you famous" - Ben Askren puts Jorge Masvidal on blast over "crotch sniffer" comments from Gamebred 

Ben Askren had some harsh words for Jorge Masvidal after the latter argued that he does not represent MMA. 'Funky' said Masvidal's iconic flying knee knockout at UFC 239 was nothing but a fluke, and that he will most likely lose to Kamaru Usman once again.

Masvidal and Askren share a deep-seated animosity between them. Nearly two years since they fought, it is clear that there is no love lost between the two welterweights.

'Gamebred' has been helping Jake Paul train ahead of his April 17 boxing clash against Ben Askren. He recently took to Twitter to note that Askren will not represent the MMA community when he shares the boxing ring with Paul.

Ben Askren later responded to Masvidal and referred to him as a "loser."

"I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser," wrote Askren.

Masvidal is set to challenge Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261. He had previously fought 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in July last year on short notice. Masvidal, however, succumbed to a defeat as the judges scored the fight 50–45, 50–45, 49–46.

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren

In the build-up to UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren engaged in serious trash talk that transpired into one of the biggest rivalries of the year. The two men constantly traded insults, but it was Masvidal who had the last laugh.

Gamebred finished Askren via a flying knee knockout in just five seconds. He successfully etched his name into the UFC records after registering the fastest knockout in the promotion's history.

In December 2019, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal seemingly squashed their beef after the former embraced his brutal loss without shame. However, the duo have been exchanging some harsh words on Twitter lately.

Askren will compete in a professional boxing match for the first time when he goes up against Jake Paul on April 17.