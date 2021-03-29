Jorge Masvidal roasts "crotch sniffer" Ben Askren ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Jorge Masvidal has poked fun at Ben Askren, his former opponent in the UFC who is about to face YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match.

'Gamebred' defeated Askren with a flying knee within five seconds at UFC 239 back in 2019. The welterweight match made history as the fastest-ever bout in the UFC.

Askren still had one more fight that same year against Demian Maia, which he also lost. Later, the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion decided to call it an end to his mixed martial arts career.

Due to the fight's speed, the video clip of the knockout became a UFC trademark, being regularly used to promote events, apps, and any other media by the promotion.

While some use it to provoke Askren, Jorge Masvidal especially enjoys the highlight of promoting himself as one of the best MMA fighters in the UFC.

Askren will return to action, but this time, he will be fighting in a boxing ring instead of an MMA cage. Jake Paul, his opponent, is an internet celebrity who has recently kicked off his boxing career.

'Gamebred' has teamed up with the YouTuber, having even trained with him in preparation for the boxing match against Askren. He took to Twitter to extend the mockery over his former rival.

"The individual I buried does not represent MMA. He represents all the hardcore and casual crotch sniffers."

Jake Paul ringed Jorge Masvidal during a press conference with Ben Askren

Jake Paul v Ben Askren - News Conference

In a recent press conference promoting the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match, the YouTuber face-timed Jorge Masvidal in an attempt to destabilize the former mixed martial artist. However, Gamebred's call did not last long. His only insult directed at Askren was criticizing him for wearing flip-flops during the media event.

But right after the call, Jake Paul tried to break Askren down by putting a five-second long video clip of his knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal on repeat. Hoping to create some effect on Askren, Paul was left disappointed as his efforts did not seem to produce any impact on his opponent.

The two will clash horns against each other on April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event has three other boxing matches scheduled to occur on its undercard: Joe Fournier vs. Reykon; Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach; and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir against boxing legend Antonio Tarver.