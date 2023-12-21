“I made a massive sacrifice” – Scottish star Nico Carrillo says he gave up personal time just to prepare for Nong-O

To prepare for the biggest fight of his life, Nico Carrillo has been taking the extra steps to ensure that he’s at peak capacity on fight night.

The Scottish slugger takes on former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘King of the North’ spoke about making sacrifices this time around by taking himself out of his comfort zone for his epic clash in Bangkok, Thailand.

“The biggest thing that I’ve probably done this fight camp that I wouldn’t do in any other is I actually came to Thailand for the full fight camp. So, I made a massive sacrifice being away from home, being away from my fiancée, my loved ones, which has been very difficult, but I understand that it’s all part of the process.

He continued:

“I understand that all of the sacrifice is necessary for a fight like this. I always train as hard as I can, that doesn’t change from fight camp to fight camp, but just preparing a lot longer in Thailand has been the difference for this one.”

Carrillo will look to reap the rewards of his dedication by securing the biggest win of his career on his return to the iconic Mecca of Muay Thai.

Nico Carrillo is looking to live up to the hype at ONE Friday Fights 46

Ever since his ONE Championship debut, there have been high hopes for Nico Carrillo and his potential inside the Circle. The Scotsman has already shown his potential during his previous appearances in front of the ONE fans, but this contest will really push him to the limit.

Nong-O will be out to make a statement and silence any doubters after losing his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.