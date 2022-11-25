Israel Adesanya has revealed his personal favorite from some of the most memorable one-liners that he's used at UFC press conferences and other UFC events over the years. In an edition of First We Feast's Hot Ones, interviewer Sean Evans lauded Adesanya for his gift of gab.

Evans highlighted that Adesanya calling Paulo Costa a 'Buffoonus Ignoramus' during his octagon interview at UFC 248 in March 2020 was his favorite Adesanya "press conference bar."

"Livin' La Vida Costa, I see you soon boi!"



Israel Adesanya believes his next fight is Paulo Costa and had a few choice words for 'Borrachinha' at UFC 248. "Oh, the Buffoonus Ignoramus has left..." "Livin' La Vida Costa, I see you soon boi!"

Israel Adesanya laughed, recalling his jibe at Paulo Costa, and proceeded to give his pick regarding which one-liner of his he likes the most. 'The Last Stylebender' revisited the iconic "nosebleeds to nosebleeds" promo he used during his feud with Robert Whittaker in 2019.

Adesanya explained that prior to joining the UFC, he attended UFC 193 at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, in November 2015. Seated in the nosebleeds, he watched Robert Whittaker defeat Uriah Hall at the event.

Israel Adesanya attended UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia



6 years ago today,



Israel Adesanya attended UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia as a fan and watched Robert Whittaker defeat Uriah Hall.



4 years later, Adesanya returned to the same arena and defeated Robert Whittaker to become the Middleweight Champion. "Nose bleeds to nose bleeds."

Years later, 'The Last Stylebender' was in the UFC and set to fight Whittaker in a UFC middleweight title unification matchup. Heading into their fight at UFC 243 in October 2019, Adesanya vowed to go from sitting in the nosebleeds to making Whittaker's nose bleed.

The Adesanya-Whittaker matchup transpired at the same venue, known as Marvel Stadium in 2019, in Melbourne. Adesanya spectacularly won that fight by defeating Whittaker via second-round KO. Moreover, he beat Whittaker in their rematch in February of this year. Adesanya stated:

"What's my favorite one? Let me see. I think nosebleeds to nosebleeds is classic. I love that."

"I saw Robert Whittaker fight there against Uriah Hall [at UFC 193]. And then, how many years later, I fought in the same arena, now Marvel Stadium. And I told him [Whittaker], 'Back then, I was in the nosebleeds, and now I'm gonna make his nose bleed.' And I did what? I made his nose bleed."

Watch Adesanya discuss the topic at 3:40 in the video below:

Israel Adesanya is on a quest to reclaim UFC gold in 2023

Israel Adesanya is coming off a fifth-round TKO defeat against Alex Pereira in their back-and-forth MMA matchup at UFC 281 earlier this month. 'The Last Stylebender' thereby lost his UFC middleweight title to Pereira, a longtime rival who's beaten him twice in the sport of kickboxing as well.

During his aforementioned conversation with Sean Evans, Israel Adesanya noted that he plans to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family to close out 2022. Regardless, Adesanya warned that he'll most definitely return to his warrior self and exact revenge against 'Poatan' next year.

The UFC is likely to book an immediate title rematch between Adesanya and Pereira in 2023. However, nothing's been officially announced yet.

