“I messaged Ngannou’s team yesterday” - Eddie Hearn shares update on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's showing against Tyson Fury has opened the door to a number of high-profile matchups within boxing's heavyweight division, including Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' has been one of Britain's brightest stars over the past decade. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, has called for a matchup with Ngannou in the wake of his clash with Fury.

The former UFC champion made his professional debut against 'The Gypsy King' in Saudi Arabia last weekend, and many, including Hearn, dismissed the matchup prior to fight night.

Francis Ngannou was given little chance of causing an incredible upset. But, 'The Predator' was able to provide Tyson Fury with what he described as "his toughest fight in 10 years."

Fury was awarded a split-decision win, much to the dismay of fans, who have shared their frustration with the result.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn shared an update on a potential Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou clash and said:

"Last time I spoke to [Joshua] he wasn't interested because he didn't think it was credible... Ngannou beating Tyson Fury makes it very credible... I like the fight 'cause I think AJ wins comfortably. If they're interested in that fight, my advice to Joshua would be to consider that fight."

He continued:

"I messaged Ngannou's team yesterday. Just to say, 'If you're serious about that fight, let's discuss.' Because we're planning AJ's next 6 to 12 months, if they're interested in an Anthony Joshua fight, we should start those conversations now."

Francis Ngannou sheds light on possibly appealing Tyson Fury defeat

Francis Ngannou went toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last weekend to the surprise of almost all who watched.

'The Predator' landed more power punches than his opponent over 10 rounds, and landed the most telling blow of the fight when he dropped Fury in Round 3. The fight was competitive, with the judges' scorecards reading 94-54, 96-93, 95-94 in favor of the WBC champion.

But many felt that Ngannou deserved to have his hand raised, and he has revealed whether he will appeal his controversial defeat or not. During a recent TMZ Sports interview, the former UFC heavweight champion said:

"No I can't appeal, you know why? From the beginning this fight was supposed to a co-promotion, and the commission was supposed to be approved by both parties. We found out that it was the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) that was the commission for this fight, and we didn't approve it or get to say anything."

Ngannou continued:

"So who am I going to appeal to? The BBBoC? I have no chance."

