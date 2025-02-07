"I would name my kid Chama" - Fans erupt over electrifying footage of Alex Pereira recreating his iconic walkout in Sydney ahead of UFC 312

It's very well established by now that Alex Pereira is a bona fide superstar in the UFC. The Brazilian has stamped his legacy in the sport despite language barriers. His thunderous left hook, stone-cold presence, and straight-faced comic skills have made him one of the most beloved figures on the roster. Despite barely speaking English, he’s built a cult following and turned his iconic chant Chama into a powerful brand.

Recently, Pereira posted an electrifying video of him recreating his iconic walkout in Sydney ahead of UFC 312. Pereira will be in Sean Strickland’s corner at UFC 312 as the American looks to reclaim the middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis.

Check out the video of Alex Pereira below:

The video sparked an outpour of reactions as several fans wrote:

"Popularity off the charts."

"Felt his humble Aura 60 scrolls away."

"I would name my kid Chama."

"Divided by nations, united by Chama."

"Not even fighting and he’s drawing a bigger crowd lol"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to video of Alex Pereira recreating his walkout. [Screenshots courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Pereira returns to action in a bid to defend his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8. With three successful defenses, Pereira aims to take on arguably the toughest challenge in the division. Ankalaev, riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, poses a serious threat with his wrestling pedigree. The event also features a thrilling lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker.

Dricus du Plessis addresses alleged Alex Pereira hatred towards him ahead of UFC 312

Sean Strickland recently claimed that Alex Pereira dislikes Dricus du Plessis. Strickland, aiming to reclaim the middleweight title, has Pereira in his corner for the rematch.

Du Plessis dismissed the idea, stating they have never spoken and he admires Pereira as one of the greatest fighters. The South African also said that he doesn't "care" if Pereira hates him and that he has enough friends already.

Speaking in an interview with AgFight, du Plessis said:

"I don’t think he hates me. If he does, I don’t know why. Sometimes you see a person and you just don’t like them, maybe that’s it. Maybe he doesn’t like my face, or my attitude... We’ve never even spoken. I asked him for a picture, I think, once. I consider Alex an incredible fighter, one of the greatest that ever walked the planet Earth, and one of the greatest combat athletes in history. But if he hates me, I don’t care. I have enough friends already." [H/t: AgFight]

