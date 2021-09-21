"I need that Dana White privilege" - Leon Edwards on what could earn him a title shot

Leon Edwards has lined up some impressive wins since losing to Kamaru Usman in 2015. However, the British-Jamaican fighter hasn't been presented with a title shot by the UFC brass despite being a top-tier welterweight for a while now.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Edwards discussed the rough time he's having trying to secure a title shot. 'Rocky' believes he needs to get into Dana White's good books to get a shot at Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound gold.

"It's a difficult position I'm in...I need that Dana White privilege, Ariel. I thought the sport was if you go out there and beat and compete and win, you get your shot. But if that's what I have to do to get my shot, to go take pictures and selfies, then I don't know, you know."

Leon Edwards was last seen in action against Nate Diaz. The Stockton native was returning to the division after getting beaten by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in 2019. Edwards put a beatdown on Diaz for most of the fight before getting clipped by the fan favorite in the fifth round. The Englishman managed to make it to the final bell and was awarded the unanimous decision win. With the lopsided win, Edwards extended his unbeaten streak to 10.

Leon Edwards is open to fighting in November this year

UFC 268 is set to be headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Top contender Leon Edwards is willing to fight on the pay-per-view's undercard.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Leon Edwards is now unbeaten in 🔟 straight fights and he’s won 9️⃣ of them! 🤯



The only fighter that has a better streak than him in the UFC welterweight division? The Champion Kamaru Usman 👀



It’s time to run it back! 😤



#UFC263 Birmingham Stand Up! 🇬🇧Leon Edwards is now unbeaten in 🔟 straight fights and he’s won 9️⃣ of them! 🤯The only fighter that has a better streak than him in the UFC welterweight division? The Champion Kamaru Usman 👀It’s time to run it back! 😤 Birmingham Stand Up! 🇬🇧



Leon Edwards is now unbeaten in 🔟 straight fights and he’s won 9️⃣ of them! 🤯



The only fighter that has a better streak than him in the UFC welterweight division? The Champion Kamaru Usman 👀



It’s time to run it back! 😤



#UFC263 https://t.co/CokfBgOqSe

If that isn't possible, Edwards certainly wants to fight in the fall of 2021 in order to lay claim to the number one contender spot. Former title challenger Jorge Masvidal is Edwards' preferred opponent.

"Yeah, for sure in November/December. I will be on it to do it, you know. F**k this scared talking. I'm not scared of [Jorge Masvidal]. I asked three years in a row to fight this guy, turned it down every single time, you know. I'm not waiting until next year to fighting. I'm only waiting for the title shot, to fight for the title that I've earned years ago, you know," said Leon Edwards.

Check out the full episode of The MMA Hour below:

Also Read

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard