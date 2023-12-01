“I need to be a living legend” – Superbon Singha Mawynn eager to emulate Stamp’s success and become a three-sport world champion

Superbon Singha Mawynn plans to follow Stamp Fairtex’s footsteps by becoming a three-sport world champion.

In September of this year, Stamp Fairtex made history by defeating Ham Seo Hee to become the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion. Stamp previously held the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, making her the first fighter to obtain a world title in three sports.

As a result, other world-class fighters have acquired a new goal for their careers. During an interview with Nickynachat, Superbon had this to say about potentially matching Stamp’s success:

“I want to be a champion of two belts, Muay Thai and kickboxing. Sorry, I need three belts including MMA. I need to be a living legend of Muay Thai.”

The first step of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s master plan will start on December 22.

In the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion looks to dethrone Tawanchai of his featherweight Muay Thai world title. It’ll be easier said than done, as Tawanchai is riding an impressive six-fight win streak.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

What is Superbon Singha Mawynn’s path to three-sport supremacy?

It’s nearly impossible to predict Superbon Singha Mawynn’s path to becoming a three-sport world champion. With that said, there is a plan that the Thai superstar could be interested in pursuing.

Firstly, Superbon must find a way to emerge victorious against Tawanchai. Assuming he can claim the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, the most likely next fight for the Singha Mawynn affiliate would be pursuing a rematch against Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In January of this year, Allazov surprisingly dominated Superbon before securing a second-round knockout win to become the new featherweight kickboxing king.

Theoretically, if Superbon can defeat Tawanchai and Allazov, he would still need to become an MMA world champion. The current ONE featherweight MMA king is Tang Kai, with Thanh Le recently becoming the interim world title holder.