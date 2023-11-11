“I don't need the money” - Dillon Danis hints at combat sports retirement unless UFC signs him

Controversial mixed martial artist Dillon Danis has hinted at an early retirement from combat sports if he isn't signed up by the UFC soon.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Danis demanded a matchup in the UFC. He then proceeded to outline plans to retire from the sport and dismissed other promotions.

He also spoke of being financially secure and not needing money, largely in part due to his most recent boxing outing against Logan Paul on the Misfits Boxing card.

“Now, I’m gonna tell Dana White that. I don’t care who it is, just give me anybody. [They have to do it, I would be shocked if they don’t do it] I think they have to do it too. If they don’t do it, then I’m gonna retire and I can just chill. [Oh really?] Yeah, I can just chill. [What of PFL, One?] Nah, don’t wanna have any of that. They’re all bums. [Really? You’ll retire? You’ve never been more notorious] Exactly, so put me in the UFC. [No, but if it doesn’t work, retire?] Yeah, retire. I don’t need the money, I’m good. [You don’t?] Nah I’m chilling. I made enough money off the Logan fight, I had money before [Just the one fight?] We made a lot of money, trust me. [You should have put pay-per-view back in] I know, that sucks but what do you want me to do?”

Danis only has two fights on his professional mixed martial arts record – two submission wins in Bellator.

Dillon Danis calls for fight against Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis has continued to campaign for a fight against UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett. Danis wants to make his UFC debut against 'The Baddy' and also envisions them as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

He wrote on X:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

Dillon Danis also posted a self-made poster teasing a potential TUF appearance.

