“I never thought I would have this kind of thing in my career” - Beneil Dariush overwhelmed by support after UFC 289 loss

Beneil Dariush has spoken about the immense support he received after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289.

Dariush was on his way to possibly securing a title shot if he beat Oliveira at UFC 289. The lightweight had been slowly making his way up the rankings and was on an eight-fight win streak before he fought the Brazilian. Despite losing, the No.4-ranked lightweight told Submission Radio that he received a lot of support from fans:

"I've never had so many people come to me and be like, 'Oh my gosh, it's your time, blah, blah, blah' and so supportive. It's definitely different I've never done this sport so that can be recognized by people just really like fighting. I really like fighting. But to have so many people's support, and especially where didn't really have to change who I am."

He added:

"It's been very special, because I never thought I would have this kind of thing in my career."

Beneil Dariush also spoke about how he always thought he would be one of those fighters who would not get recognized but just do his job and get out. However, it has been quite the opposite and fans have been showering him with praise and support.

Beneil Dariush defended Amanda Nunes and said his fight was not the 'real main event'

Fight fans touted Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush as the 'real main event' at UFC 289. Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana headlined the card, but the stakes of the lightweight co-main event were too high for the fans, many of whom saw the bout as the headline attraction.

In an interview before the pay-per-view, Dariush defended Nunes and spoke about how it was a privilege for him to be on the same card as 'The Lioness':

"A lot of people have been telling me you and Charles are the main event... and I have to make sure I pause and let them know. Listen, Amanda Nunes, arguably the greatest female fighter of all time. I don't agree with what they say basically. I tell them she's there for a reason and I agree with that decision. It's a privilege for me to be on the same card as her."

Take a look at the interview below:

Beneil Dariush is one of the most likable fighters in the UFC, who stays away from drama and controversy. The Iranian-American remains one of the biggest threats in the 155-pound division and will be looking to get a title shot down the line.

