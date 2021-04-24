"I don't have nothing against him" - Jorge Masvidal on possibly having a drink with Conor McGregor

Fourth-ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has campaigned for a fight against Conor McGregor on multiple occasions in the past. It now appears that two years following the famous UFC 244 post-fight callout, "Gamebred" does not hold a grudge against the Irishman.

In an interview with Adam Catterall from BT Sport, Jorge Masvidal was asked if he would accept or reject the proposition to have a drink with Conor McGregor. The Miami native stated that he would gladly share a glass of his Recuerdo Mezcal with McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal wouldn't mind if Conor McGregor uncorked a bottle of his popular whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

"I don't got nothing against the dude. And he looks like a fu*king crazy motherfu*ker, kind of like myself, you know I really don't have nothing against him so, why not? Yeah! [Will] have some Recuerdo on me. As long as we are drinking Recuerdo, my drink, you know. Or he can drink his drink [Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey], I will drink mine, you know," said Jorge Masvidal.

When Jorge Masvidal challenged Conor McGregor for a UFC fight

In 2019, Jorge Masvidal ascended to super stardom following three consecutive stellar stoppages. In the post-fight press conference at UFC 244 (Masvidal vs Diaz), "Gamebred" made a sneering remark about Conor McGregor, mocking the Irishman's smaller frame. Masvidal also promised to put a beatdown on the Notorious One if they ever shared the Octagon.

"I'll f*** that little guy up, man. He's a f***ing mi**et. Dana White, president of this m*********ing company said that I'm too much man for him. I get why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he's been pulling. But he don't want this s***. He's just talking so that he gets his name out there," said Jorge Masvidal.

The dream matchup could have been a blockbuster event, considering that Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are two of the biggest draws in combat sports presently. However, with both fighters competing in different weight divisions, it is highly unlikely they would ever clash inside the cage.

Jorge Masvidal is set to battle it out against Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261 this weekend. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th.