"I had nothing to do with the Jones-Ngannou negotiations"- Jon Jones' ex-manager clears the air regarding their split

Jon Jones' former manager Malki Kawa recently spoke to MMA Junkie for a brief interview. While discussing multiple topics, one of the issues touched upon was Jones' recent split from Malki Kawa and his company First Round Management after an eleven-year relationship.

Also Read: "I got put in a lot of bad situations" - Jon Jones' ex-manager talks about their history

After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward. — FirstRoundMgmt (@FirstRoundMgmt) April 26, 2021

The separation came in the midst of Jon Jones' heated negotiations with the UFC regarding an increase in pay to fight heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Speaking about the same, Malki Kawa said:

"[The split] is not what everybody thinks. I had nothing to do with the Ngannnou and Jones negotiations, that was all Jon. Not me or my brother got involved in anything like that."

Kawa went on to add that they haven't completely severed ties with the former light heavyweight champion.

"We've been helping him with his marketing, we continue to actually help him with his marketing, we still do a lot of marketing stuff for him."

However, the First Round Management honcho said that his relationship with the former 205lbs king has become bittersweet because they haven't spoken to each other in three years. Kawa acknowledged that Jon Jones has hired Richard Schaefer to be his advisor and wished them the best.

Watch the interview below:

Also Read: 3 things you need to know about Jon Jones' new manager, Richard Shaefer

Will Jon Jones compete in 2021?

Recently, 'Bones' took to social media to claim that he would prefer to wait out another year and return to the octagon in 2022. Bones was last seen competing against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020, when the former won a controversial decision victory to retain his light heavyweight title.

Following the win, Jon Jones vacated his belt to move up to the heavyweight division. The UFC had a plan for 'Bones' to fight the winner of the heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. However, ever since Ngannou won the fight, those plans have been on hold owing to a largely public feud between Jon Jones and the UFC.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or... — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Now, Jones claims he's happy to wait and further his preparations for the biggest weight class in the UFC.

Yes, I got a feeling you guys will still be around. The sport should be bigger than ever by then.. Always looking on the bright side https://t.co/YwB9nGudMb — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

Honestly I feel like the only people that it benefits, me jumping in their early are the other heavy weights. The way I’m training, I’m gonna be a real problem this time next year. I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

Do you think Jon Jones waiting it out for another year will benefit his cause? Sound off in the comments!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari