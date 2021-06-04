"I got put in a lot of bad situations" - Jon Jones' ex-manager talks about their history

Jon Jones made waves in April this year when he announced his decision to part ways with FRM (First Round Management) after working together with the firm for 11 years.

Malki Kawa, CEO of FRM, recently opened up about the tribulations that led to the split with Jon Jones. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Kawa mentioned being involved in 'a lot of bad situations' while working with the former light heavyweight champion.

"My time with Jon Jones was great. I thought I did a hell of a job with Jon. I got put in a lot of bad situations, as you guys already know. I did everything a manager should do. I haven't spoken to Jon in the last three years, so this is not what everybody thinks.

Many in the combat sports world had speculated that Jones' decision came as a result of FRM's incompetency to crack a lucrative deal with the UFC for a fight with Francis Ngannou.

However, contrary to the consensus, Kawa claims he had nothing to do with the negotiations whatsoever. Despite not being on talking terms with Jones, the FRM owner continues to handle marketing operations for the Albuquerque native.

"I had nothing to do with Ngannou and Jones' negotiations. That was all Jon, not me nor my brother got involved in that. We continue to help him with his marketing, do a lot of marketing stuff for him," added Malki Kawa.

After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward. — FirstRoundMgmt (@FirstRoundMgmt) April 26, 2021

Malki Kawa on Jon Jones' decision to retain former advisor

On May 26, Jon Jones announced that he will be retaining the services of Richard Schaefer as his advisor. Shaefer is primarily known for his promotional work in the sport of boxing. The former Swiss banker has worked with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez during his tenure as the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

Speaking about Jon Jones' recent affiliation with Richard Schaefer, Malki Kawa added:

"I know he hired Richard Schaefer, who has no idea how the UFC or Dana White works. I wish him luck, that's my boy."

However, contrary to Malki Kawa's claims, Schaefer and Dana White have a pre-existing relationship. In an interview with ESPN, White hailed the former banker for building Golden Boy Promotions to its current stature.

“I like Richard, I’ve known Richard for a long time and obviously, he built Golden Boy. He built that company. He knows what he’s doing, he’s a smart guy. I like and respect him and if we can get something done, we will,” said Dana White.

Spoke today with Richard Schaefer, the new advisor for Jon Jones and former Golden Boy CEO. He seems pretty confident he can work something out with the UFC for a highly anticipated Jones vs. Ngannou fight. He and Dana White have a mutual respect. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 27, 2021

