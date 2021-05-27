Which other MMA fighters does Jon Jones' new advisor Richard Schaefer manage?

As of now, Richard Shaefer does not manage any mixed martial artists other than the most recent entry in the register - former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Richard Schaefer has primarily dealt in professional boxing as far as his promotional work is concerned. Schaefer was originally a Swiss banker.

At the peak of his career in the banking world, Richard Schaefer was the deputy CEO of all private banking operations in the USA after Swiss Bank took over UBS. However, Richard Schaefer decided to part ways with the banking sector and moved towards combat sports promotion.

He was introduced to finance in professional boxing when he aided Oscar De La Hoya as his financial advisor. Oscar De La Hoya and Richard Schaefer soon developed a friendly bond.

Oscar De La Hoya formed Golden Boy Promotions and appointed Richard Schaefer as the CEO. However, differences in business approach led to an ugly and highly publicized feud between the two, which ended with Richard Schaefer retiring from his role as CEO.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA SAYS RICHARD SCHAEFER'S RESIGNATION TOOK HIM BY SURPRISE: "I DIDN'T SEE THIS COMING" http://t.co/bIOwsKZAT0 #fighthype — FIGHTHYPE.COM (@fighthype) June 20, 2014

Richard Schaefer shifted towards management and real estate after his stint with Golden Boy promotions in 2014.

In 2016, Richard Schaefer formed his own boxing promotion company called Ringside Sports.

How does the introduction of Richard Schaefer impact Jon Jones' career?

Jon Jones and the UFC have now reached a stalemate. 'Bones' had announced his intent to move up to the heavyweight division over a year ago, and has been working on increasing weight. Jones said he would be willing to fight current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou if the price was right.

Whatever his financial demands are, the promotion is having none of it. UFC President Dana White has said multiple times that he is unwilling to accept Jon Jones' demands.

In light of this scenario, Jon Jones recently parted ways with his longtime management company, First Round Management. Even though 'Bones' had been handling his own negotiations for the past few fights, he decided to bring in someone new. Enter Richard Schaefer.

Dana White and Richard Schaefer have a pre-existing relationship of mutual respect and fondness. Upon hearing that Richard Schaefer will now be Jon Jones' advisor, Dana White said in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

“I like Richard, I’ve known Richard for a long time and obviously, he built Golden Boy. He built that company. He knows what he’s doing, he’s a smart guy. I like and respect him and if we can get something done we will.”

Speaking to Yahoo Sports about the ongoing scenario between Jon Jones and the UFC, Richard Schaefer said:

"The UFC, being a publicly traded company now, they want to put together the biggest fights... On top of that, I’ve always had a good relationship with Dana. You know that. We sort of like the same people in boxing and we hate the same people in boxing. Besides that, we’ve always respected each other. It’s just a matter of sitting down with Dana, which I will do, and find a way to structure a deal which nobody will be happy with but everybody can live with."

