“I had nothing to lose” – Danial Williams opens up on wild ONE Championship debut against Rodtang

Danial Williams made an incredible impression on his ONE Championship debut, and while he may have lost that fight, he looks back at it with fond memories.

Back in April 2021, the Australian-Thai slugger made his promotional debut with a contest against one of the best strikers on the planet.

Making the walk for the first time knowing that you’re going to be facing off with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is no easy task. In Williams’ case, it was a huge boost in status to get to face an opponent like ‘The Iron Man’ but also allowed him to show the ONE fans what he was all about.

The dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion isn’t one to back down from a challenge, but Williams proved that he was cut from the same cloth and matched the Jitmuangnon Gym representative’s pace, power, and precision in most exchanges.

Danial Williams reflected on that fight during a recent interview with Cageside Press:

“I loved that one [against Rodtang] because we have similar style and similar height, so it was just a perfect match to kind of have, hang in there, and just yeah. It was Rodtang, so at the same time, I had nothing to lose, man.”

Danial Williams will look to continue living up to that reputation in his next fight

Danial Williams’s ONE Championship debut set him up well for his run in the promotion, which has lived up to that initial impression.

The Thailand-born Australian has continued to throw himself into big challenges that other competitors might think twice about before signing on the dotted line.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he will return to the strawweight MMA division where once again, he’s diving right back into the fire.

Halting the momentum of Lito Adiwang will be no easy task but that’s exactly the kind of motivation Williams needs to perform to his best.

