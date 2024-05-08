"I am the number one" - Akbar Abdullaev says win over Halil Amir shows why he's the best featherweight in MMA

Akbar Abdullaev hasn't made it to this point in his career by being short on self-confidence. The 26-year-old rising star in the featherweight MMA division is one of the best in the world at his weight class, and he knows it.

This self-belief and drive to prove just how good he is to everyone watching has only made him even stronger during his climb up the rankings.

Akbar Abdullaev was already starting to gather a lot of hype but a lot of people will have taken extra special notice following his latest win at ONE Fight Night 22.

It's a rare thing in MMA to see two undefeated top contenders go up against one another, so when this happens, and there's a decisive winner, you have to stand up and pay attention.

Abdullaev told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview that he is his own biggest fan but that's just how his mentality works:

"I have always believed that I am the number one. That's my job, that's my goal, to be the best."

Watch the full interview below:

Akbar Abdullaev knows himself better than anyone else

When Akbar Abdullaev calls himself the best in the world, it comes from a serious place rather than as a boasting statement.

He knows what he has had to sacrifice and all of the hard work he has put in to make it to this stage and now that he has made it, the 26-year-old doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.

He's motivated to continue to prove his status with each and every fight, but while that could come with added pressure, Abdullaev appears to take this in his stride.

There's no limit on what he could go on to achieve and with the mindset of being the best, he now wants to show the world that what he's saying is the truth.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.