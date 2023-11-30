“I practice every day” – "Hardworking" Superbon explains why he never takes a break from training

Whether or not he is currently in possession of a world championship, there is no denying that Superbon Singha Mawynn is a true master of his craft.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one hasn’t had the year he would have hoped for after losing his title in January.

And yet, he has the chance to turn it all around in his final fight of the year at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Elite Thai strikers will meet in the main event as the former kickboxing king challenges striking prodigy Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with Nicknachat, Superbon spoke about his dedication to training which allows him to stay at the top of his game all year round:

“I’m the more hardworking type. If I don’t train a lot, I won’t be able to fight anyone. I practice every day. I work hard at it. And I’ve done so throughout my fighting career every time.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Superbon needs to bank on experience to top Thai highflyer Tawanchai

Superbon is one of the most highly regarded competitors in the world but that only makes this next match-up even more interesting rather than one-sided.

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has looked unstoppable in this ruleset since losing his second fight in the promotion to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The fact of the matter is, we still don’t know what the ceiling is for this 24-year-old champion, who looks to get better year in and year out.

At nine years his senior, it’s up to the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion to really put the next generation of Thai champions through their paces in a way not many others can.

Fans are in for a treat when these two men throw down in a battle of the very best the sport can offer.