"I put a lot of dogs down in my day" - Bryce Mitchell drops savage retort after crowd backs Jean Silva at UFC 314 presser

Bryce Mitchell has not entered the octagon since last December when he defeated Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310. The No.13-ranked featherweight is set to make his return this weekend when he faces Jean Silva at UFC 314. 'Thug Nasty' has found himself in plenty of controversy between bouts after making a statement praising Nazi leader Adolf H*tler and denying the Holocaust.

Plenty of fans look for Mitchell to lose his upcoming bout due to his comments - and others simply support Silva due to his star power. The rising featherweight prospect had the crowd on his side during the UFC 314 press conference, getting them to "bark" at his command.

Mitchell responded quickly, claiming:

"I've put a lot of dogs down in my day. Those dogs that like to come up to the farm. They kill my animals. They come to harm me and my family and they come barking. You know what they all got in common? They squeal right before they die."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments to Jean Silva below:

Silva will have the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career this weekend. He made his UFC debut last January and has picked up four knockout finishes since. The rising prospect will have his first opportunity to enter the featherweight rankings.

Bryce Mitchell discusses recent online controversy

Bryce Mitchell was asked about his recent controversy where he praised Adolf Hitler during the UFC 314 media day. When asked what he learned from the ordeal, 'Thug Nasty' responded:

"I've learned to be totally fearless. No man controls me or controls what I say and my research on history is up to me and no man determines what my thoughts and my opinions are and how I raise my son and what is taught in my household. And for me, in my household, we will serve the Lord."

Mitchell also addressed his comments where he claimed gay people should not be parents, stating:

"Therefore whosoever is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and simple generation so too shall the son of man be ashamed of him in the presence of the father and the holy angels."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments on his recent controversy below:

Mitchell noted that he is focused on his upcoming bout with Silva. 'Thug Nasty' was labeled as one of the dumbest people on the planet by UFC CEO Dana White.

