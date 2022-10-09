"I had to put him in his place" - Daniel Cormier reflects on refereeing WWE Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins

Daniel Cormier recently took part in a WWE event. Cormier played the role of a 'Special Guest Referee' in a Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE: Extreme Rules.

Cormier appeared to be having a good time at Extreme Rules and he even mentioned the same during a backstage interview after the event:

"It was amazing. Those guys fought, you know? You knew that a rivalry like that needed an ending like that. Something very true. Something that cannot be questioned and Matt Riddle got it done. It was tremendous being inside the fight pit."

The former two-division UFC champion added:

"I had to put him [Seth Rollins] in his place because he's been disrespectful. He grabbed me as I'm checking on Matt Riddle. But I said that I would be fair and I thought I was that tonight. I came here to do a job and I thought did that job to the best of my ability."

The match between Riddle and Rollins had several exciting moments. At one point, Riddle performed the 'Showtime Kick', made famous by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

There was also a moment when things got heated between Rollins and Cormier. 'DC' straightened out the WWE wrestler after he tried to grab him. The UFC Hall-of-Famer shoved Rollins against the cage and exclaimed: "Do not touch me!"

In the end, it was Riddle who took home the victory via a triangle choke.

Chael Sonnen speaks on the possiblities for Daniel Cormier in WWE

Daniel Cormier has always had a flair for the dramatic, and has always been an avid fan of pro-wrestling. During his time in the UFC, Cormier cut many incredible WWE-style promos in his post-fight interviews.

The most memorable of the lot was when he called out Brock Lesnar after beating then-heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to become a two-division titleholder.

LA CAGE #UFC280 @lacageMMA_ Une scène digne de la WWE.. Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier 🤩



Chael Sonnen, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, said that Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier, a fight that couldn't come to fruition in the UFC, could be made in the WWE.

Addressing Cormier's lack of experience as a pro-wrestler, 'The American Gangster' said that the matchup needed to look like a real fight as it was the only way to pull it off:

"Daniel [Cormier] and Brock [Lesnar] could go on, and put on what looks like a fight. You're not going to be able to train Daniel up, nobody is stepping into this business a natural, aside from Logan Paul. It's never happened before, it's not happening again."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the possibility of Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar in WWE below:

