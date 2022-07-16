“I’ve been asked a couple of times to do something” - Daniel Cormier reveals he’s had talks with WWE to work with title holders

Daniel Cormier has been a lifelong avid fan of the WWE, and often talks about the possibility of commentating or even wrestling with the company. In a new interview with Monster Energy, he updated fans on that dream.

Cormier has never shied away from expressing his love of pro wrestling during UFC broadcasts. At UFC 276 he got to geek out twice: when Jessica Rose Clark walked out to Shawn Michaels' theme song, and when Israel Adesanya did an homage to The Undertaker. Both times Cormier marked out.

Speaking to Monster Energy in a live Twitter Spaces Q&A, Cormier revealed where things stood between him and the WWE. He said:

"You know I talked to them [to the WWE]. I actually talked to them quite a bit, you know. Like I'm friends with a lot of the people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H. I've got some friends now competing."

"So my brother, ‘my brother's’ not my actual brother. One of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a part of the Creed brothers in the WWE. They are the NXT champions, right? So they're the smaller league champions, and so I've been asked a couple of times to do something. Do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work, but it's something that I really do want to do."

Listen to the full Monster Energy Twitter Spaces Q&A below:

Roman Reigns and Daniel Cormier once feuded leading up to WrestleMania 37

Leading up to WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, Roman Reigns kicked off a short feud with Daniel Cormier. The WWE superstar called out Cormier during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, saying:

"I'll smash anybody one-on-one, whether it's Daniel Bryan, Edge, D.C. [Daniel Cormier]. I'll smash them all one-on-one. Get him from behind the table and back in the gym, maybe, maybe he could have a chance. I don't know. It would be a short story with D.C."

Watch Roman Reigns call out Daniel Cormier below:

Cormier was more than ready to accept Roman Reigns' challenge, tweeting:

"My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog!"

Nothing came of the back-and-forth and Cormier's WWE debut continues to be something that fans in both MMA and the pro wrestling world eagerly await.

