  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I realized someone else is writing on Twitter" - Jiri Prochazka clears the air on his beef with Magomed Ankalaev

"I realized someone else is writing on Twitter" - Jiri Prochazka clears the air on his beef with Magomed Ankalaev

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:45 GMT
Jiri Prochazka (left) talks about Magomed Ankalaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jiri Prochazka (left) talks about Magomed Ankalaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jiri Prochazka entered fight week at UFC 320 to secure a win against Khalil Rountree Jr. and potentially set up a third clash against Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, tension had been building on social media, with Magomed Ankalaev and his manager Ali Abdelaziz posting comments aimed at Prochazka and other contenders.

Ad

Prochazka was unsure if Ankalaev was personally behind the posts or if someone else was handling them. That being said, the messages were enough to make him consider confronting both men directly. He wanted to ask why they were speaking against him when he had not provoked any attacks.

He later realized that it wasn't perhaps Ankalaev posting the messages. Speaking in an interview with FULL SEND MMA, Prochazka said:

"He came up to me and said “Hello” in the UFC P.I. I said f**k man, are you a nice guy or a bad guy? Then I realized someone else is writing on Twitter. So I can’t be angry for him but he is still responsible."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Ad

Prochazka's team convinced him to focus solely on his fight at UFC 320. Against Rountree, Prochazka struggled in the opening rounds, but found his rhythm in the third. He unleashed a series of unorthodox strikes that opened a cut above Rountree’s eye, and finished the fight with a spinning elbow and barrage of punches.

Jiri Prochazka opens up on watching Alex Pereira defeat Magomed Ankalaev

After his win against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, Jiri Prochazka turned up in the front row to watch Alex Pereira’s fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira dominated from the start, combining aggressive pressure with precise striking and punishing elbows on the ground to secure a TKO in just 80 seconds.

Ad

Prochazka watched from the crowd, visibly moved, and expressed respect for Pereira and his camp, including Glover Teixeira. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Prochazka said:

“You know, win [or] lose, Alex and his team, Glover Teixeira there, and all of these guys, we have a good relationship with them. I really wished him to win because [of] all this bullsh*t [that] Ankalaev brought before and all these nonsenses. What he talked about himself, about others. So that was why I was happy because I saw really angry Alex going forward to Ankalaev, and that was something what I needed to be in my fight, too.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications