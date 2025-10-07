"I realized someone else is writing on Twitter" - Jiri Prochazka clears the air on his beef with Magomed Ankalaev

Jiri Prochazka entered fight week at UFC 320 to secure a win against Khalil Rountree Jr. and potentially set up a third clash against Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, tension had been building on social media, with Magomed Ankalaev and his manager Ali Abdelaziz posting comments aimed at Prochazka and other contenders.Prochazka was unsure if Ankalaev was personally behind the posts or if someone else was handling them. That being said, the messages were enough to make him consider confronting both men directly. He wanted to ask why they were speaking against him when he had not provoked any attacks.He later realized that it wasn't perhaps Ankalaev posting the messages. Speaking in an interview with FULL SEND MMA, Prochazka said:&quot;He came up to me and said “Hello” in the UFC P.I. I said f**k man, are you a nice guy or a bad guy? Then I realized someone else is writing on Twitter. So I can’t be angry for him but he is still responsible.&quot;Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:Prochazka's team convinced him to focus solely on his fight at UFC 320. Against Rountree, Prochazka struggled in the opening rounds, but found his rhythm in the third. He unleashed a series of unorthodox strikes that opened a cut above Rountree’s eye, and finished the fight with a spinning elbow and barrage of punches.Jiri Prochazka opens up on watching Alex Pereira defeat Magomed AnkalaevAfter his win against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, Jiri Prochazka turned up in the front row to watch Alex Pereira’s fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira dominated from the start, combining aggressive pressure with precise striking and punishing elbows on the ground to secure a TKO in just 80 seconds.Prochazka watched from the crowd, visibly moved, and expressed respect for Pereira and his camp, including Glover Teixeira. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Prochazka said:“You know, win [or] lose, Alex and his team, Glover Teixeira there, and all of these guys, we have a good relationship with them. I really wished him to win because [of] all this bullsh*t [that] Ankalaev brought before and all these nonsenses. What he talked about himself, about others. So that was why I was happy because I saw really angry Alex going forward to Ankalaev, and that was something what I needed to be in my fight, too.”