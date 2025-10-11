  • home icon
  "I really appreciate him" - Ronda Rousey lauds Paddy Pimblett for embracing one key aspect of professional fighting

"I really appreciate him" - Ronda Rousey lauds Paddy Pimblett for embracing one key aspect of professional fighting

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:35 GMT
Ronda Rousey (left) talks about Paddy Pimblett (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Ronda Rousey (left) talks about Paddy Pimblett (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Ronda Rousey has praised Paddy Pimblett for mastering an aspect of fighting that many competitors overlook. Since his UFC debut in 2021, the Liverpool-born lightweight has shown his skills and charisma, making him as known for his personality as for his performances inside the octagon.

His ability to engage audiences has drawn attention from the UFC’s biggest stars. Rousey spoke about Pimblett’s understanding of the entertainment side of MMA. She noted that many fighters focus solely on competition, while Pimblett embraces his personality without compromising his skills.

Speaking about Pimblett's ability to entertain while answering a question from Jose Youngs of MMA Fighting, Rousey said:

"That's what I think really matters, that you can make people know who you are, that you're not much into fighting. And that is how you command the being-an-entertainer aspect. I think a lot of the fighters don't realize that they're also entertainers. The one person I think who really realizes that is Paddy Pimblett. And so I really appreciate that."
Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below:

Dana White questions Ronda Rousey comeback rumors as she returns to training

UFC CEO Dana White is uncertain about whether Ronda Rousey is planning a return to MMA despite her recent training videos. Rousey has said she is rediscovering her love for the sport, though she has focused on family life and raising three children since retiring.

White confirmed they remain close and that she recently visited the UFC office in Las Vegas. However, he admitted that he does not know her intentions when it comes to competing again. He noted she is in excellent shape and physically ready, describing her as “ripped.”

Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White said:

“Her and I are still very close. I would say we probably talk once every three months or something like that and she was in Vegas recently. She came by the offices but I don’t know what her plans are. I think she’s just training again. She just had three babies and she’s in a whole other place in her life. But I will say this, she just had another baby and she’s in great shape right now. She’s freaking ripped like she used to be. I don’t know.”
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
