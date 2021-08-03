"I really believe I'm going to meet him in my next life" - Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Mike Tyson he will meet idol Muhammad Ali in another life

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. He has inspired millions of people and continues to do so with his actions and accomplishments.

However, he has some idols of his own and talked about them on Mike Tyson's podcast with former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about Cejudo's dream of meeting Muhammad Ali and added that he dreamt of it too. He also spoke about the three sports personalities he idolized and said:

"I have dream like it was like three athletes for me is like to inspire me like crazy. It was like Brazilian Ronaldo, Mike Tyson, and Muhammad Ali. I met two of them, but I don't have a chance to meet Muhammad Ali."

Here Tyson told Nurmagomedov that he would've loved Ali had he met him in person. 'The Eagle' replied and said:

"I really believe next life, I'm gonna meet with him."

It was an incredibly respectful moment, but unsurprising given Khabib Nurmagomedov's humble nature. Muhammad Ali is widely considered the greatest boxer of all time and continues to inspire people from all walks of his life, owing to his actions in and out of the ring.

Mike Tyson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have served as inspirations for many in their own right. However, Muhammad Ali's legacy is one that will perhaps remain in a league of its own.

Watch the interaction below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his impressive coaching career

'The Eagle' has enjoyed his life after retirement as he is finding a lot of success with all of his business ventures. However, his career as a coach also looks to be doing exceedingly well.

The Dagestani wrestler has now improved to a record of 7-0 as a coach in 2021 after three fighters that he coached were successful at Bellator 263. Khabib Nurmagomedov might pull off the rare feat of becoming the only fighter to be unbeaten in both his MMA career and coaching career. He certainly seems to be in a position to do so.

Coach @TeamKhabib is having an incredible year so far! 🦅#UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/MbLWOso2RG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 18, 2021

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari