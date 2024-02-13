“I have to really be careful” – Felipe Lobo says Jonathan Haggerty’s speed is something he must overcome at all costs

Third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is confident of his chances when he takes on divisional king Jonathan Haggerty in their scheduled showdown this week. However, he admits that there are certain facets of his opponent’s game that he must be careful of, including his speed.

‘The Demolition Man’ will vie for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold against the ‘The General’ on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. It will be the headlining contest of the nine-fight offering that will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with The AllStar, the 30-year-old Tiger Muay Thai standout shared that for his upcoming fight, he took note of how Haggerty made use of his speed in seizing the world title from Thai legend Nong-O Hama last April. It is something he will try to address in their clash.

The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native said:

“Like I said, like Haggerty did everything so fast, you know. At the beginning of the round, you can see that his timing was so good. Nong-O’s timing was slow, and Haggerty did everything so fast.”

He added:

“This is something that I have to really be careful of. If I’m not careful, I know I’ll be in trouble. But I’m ready to do this in the fight. If he comes fast, I will be fast as well.”

Watch the interview below:

In becoming the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Haggerty knocked out longtime divisional king Nong-O in the opening round. The British striker unleashed a flurry of telling strikes that the former world champion simply had no answer to.

At ONE Fight Night 19, Felipe Lobo will try to make another go at the world title after falling short by KO to Nong-O in his first attempt in March 2022.

Felipe Lobo excited for world title shot against Jonathan Haggerty

While he knows that he is up against a formidable foe at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video, Felipe Lobo is nonetheless excited for the opportunity to vie for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The two are set to collide on February 16 in the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the same interview, the 30-year-old Brazilian standout shared his mindset heading into the marquee contest, saying:

“But I'm very strong as well, very strong and fast. We’ve been thirsty [for this world title shot] and I'm excited to fight him.”

Felipe Lobo was last in action in April 2023, knocking out Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in the third round of their bantamweight Muay Thai clash. The win was his third in four fights to date in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Haggerty will be making his first defense of the world title he won in April last year, when he knocked out and dethroned long-time champion Nong-O.