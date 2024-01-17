“I think the UFC set that up” - Sean Strickland discloses new details about brawl with Dricus Du Plessis, talks Mike Tyson-esque ear bite attempt

Sean Strickland has shed more light on his infamous brawl with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296 in December.

The day prior to last month's pay-per-view event, the pair featured as part of the UFC's 2024 seasonal press conference. During the media event, heated words were exchanged by both sides, as du Plessis angered 'Tarzan' with comments targeting the childhood abuse Strickland suffered.

At UFC 296, 'Stillknocks' was seated two rows apart from the middleweight champion, and a brief interaction between them was all that was needed for tempers to flare. Dana White took full responsibility for the short-sighted decision to seat the pair so close together.

Now Strickland has commented on White's decision during an interview with ESPN MMA. He said this:

"I think the UFC set that up by the way"

'Tarzan' continued by confirming the rumor about him trying to bite Dricus du Plessis, adding:

"In my brain I'm like, 'How can I f**k this guy up?' I just gotta drop the downward strikes on the spine, maybe I get some damage. And then, in the video you'll see it, I grab his head and I'm about to Mike Tyson [bite] this motherf***er. So I grab this dudes head and I think I even got a little hair in my mouth. There was a moment where I was about to take a f***ing chunk from him and I was like, 'Sean, you can't come back from this.'"

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (16:52):

Alex Volkanovski predicts Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland will be taking on Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 this weekend. 'Tarzan' is hoping to defend his title for the first time, while du Plessis will look to become the first South African UFC champion.

Tensions are running high between the pair ahead of fight night, as they have already exchanged blows in the crowd at UFC 296 last year. 'Stillknocks' believes that he is far superior to Strickland in all areas of MMA, and he recently shared a confident preview of their clash.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski appears to agree with du Plessis, as he also shared his prediction in a recent YouTube video, saying this:

"Cardio, we know Sean Strickland doesn't waste too much energy. He spars thousands of rounds so he can go 5 rounds every single time... If I could guarentee that du Plessis' gas tank is gonna hold up, I'm more leaning towards Dricus. I think Dricus does has more ways of winning."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (8:10):