"I refuse to believe this isn’t edited" - Alex Pereira sizing up Jan Blachowicz at the UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-ins leaves fans awestruck 

Alex Pereira's bulked-up physique with Jan Blachowicz at his side at the UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-ins left MMA fans awestruck. The former middleweight champion will make his light-heavyweight debut against Blachowicz at UFC 291.

During his stint in the middleweight division, Pereira had to undergo terrible weight cuts, and after his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, he finally decided to climb up to light heavyweight. Even before his first outing in the division, his new bulked-up avatar impressed fans, who expressed their views on his new physique while responding to the Reddit post.

"Pereira is just a physical specimen. very intimidating dude. as cringe as i think izzy is, i have the utmost respect for him for having the b**ls to fight that man 4 fu**ing times."

"He removes most of his inner organs before weigh in."

"I swear this dude gains 2 inch everytime he moves up a division. One day hes gonna fight at heavyweight and be 7ft."

Israel Adesanya picks Alex Pereira to prevail over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

'The Last Stylebender' has fought both Pereira and Blachowicz, who are the only fighters to defeat him in his professional MMA career. 'Poatan' stunned him at UFC 281 by defeating him via a fifth-round TKO, and Blachowicz defeated him at UFC 259 by unanimous decision owing to his grappling and top control over the middleweight champion.

Adesanya drifted from his earlier statement, where he felt Blachowicz might be too much for 'Poatan' to handle. He now feels that Pereira has enough striking power to prevail over Blachowicz's 'Polish power.' Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya had this to say about the matchup between the two heavy hitters:

“I think Alex hits harder, it’s the way he throws, the technique he throws with, the technique...he grounds himself. He’s not running. He’s not moving and throwing. He sits when he gets you where he wants you, especially against the fence. He’ll sit there and throw. That’s how he’s able to hit harder.

He further added:

" Jan can definitely learn how to hit harder, but hey, if Jan gets him down, I think he’s just going to control him there for three rounds. Official pick: I’m going to go Alex by knockout.”

