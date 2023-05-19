Alex Pereira is scheduled to make his light heavyweight debut against former champion Jan Blachowicz. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, whose only two professional losses have come against Pereira and Blachowicz, has now given his prediction for the matchup.

Blachowicz dominantly out-grappled Adesanya to foil a double-championship bid back at UFC 259 in 2021. According to 'The Last Stylebender', Pereira will meet the same fate when he takes on Blachowicz at the co-main event at UFC 291 on July 29 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Blachowicz had displayed excellent use of his size to repeatedly take Adesanya down against the fence, which admittedly caught 'The Last Stylebender' by surprise. According to the UFC middleweight champion, the Pole will likely resort to the exact same game plan against Pereira. The 33-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

“I think Jan is gonna take him down and just beat him up there. Jan will stand with him for a bit but eventually just get him to the fence or try to take him down the way he took me down. I don’t think he’s gonna shoot, so he’s either gonna get him to the fence.”

Alex Pereira decided to move to 205 lbs. after Israel Adesanya knocked him out cold earlier this year to reclaim his middleweight strap.

Alex Pereira prediction: 'Poatan' hopes to learn a lot from Jan Blachowicz's former opponent Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira's mentor and training partner Glover Teixeira dethroned Jan Blachowicz with a second-round submission win back at UFC 267 in 2021. While Teixeira hung up his gloves last December, he has been thoroughly involved in Pereira's training camps.

'Poatan' will be keenly taking down insights from the former light heavyweight champion going into his UFC 291 clash against Blachowicz. The Brazilian recently said on his YouTube channel:

"My next opponent will be Jan Błachowicz. He is a dangerous guy, an experienced guy, and a guy we know because of my training partner Glover Teixeira. I'm sure training hard and together with Glover, he will pass me a lot of stuff, for sure, like he is always doing."

