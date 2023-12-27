“I returned it as favor” - Prajanchai PK Saenchai revels in vengeful win over rival Joseph Lasiri in Bangkok

Prajanchai PK Saenchai voiced his excitement following his impressive knockout win against Joseph Lasiri.

In May 2022, Lasiri handed Prajanchai his lone loss under the ONE banner when they went to war for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Over a year later, the world-class strikers met again on December 22 in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46.

Halfway through round one, Prajanchai landed a devastating elbow on Lasiri, leaving the Italian-Moroccan in visible pain and forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The knockout win changed gave Prajanchai the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai gold. He also earned a USD 50,000 performance bonus, and got revenge on his rival Lasiri.

Shortly after leaving the ring, Prajanchai PK Saenchai had this to say when asked how he felt:

“I’m so happy today! The scar he has left me, I returned it as a favor. Thailand!!!”

Joseph Lasiri calls for trilogy fight against Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai PK Saenchai evened the score against Joseph Lasiri with his knockout win at ONE Friday Fights 46. Yet, the top-tier strawweight Muay Thai fighters could meet again, as Lasiri is pursuing a trilogy fight in 2024.

Following his disappointing defeat, Lasiri shared the following message on Instagram:

“I come in Thailand from many years , and right now even after this Loose I can feel my career I can feel my mistakes, I thought I finish this year in different way but ALHAMDULLAH I believe in my self I believe in Allah 👆🏼I will be patient inchallah and see what kind of test it will come from this Loose..”

Lasiri concluded:

“I really enjoy the fight week with my team @kickandpunch and ONE LUMPINEE WAS great! I loved the atmosphere ❤️I want to say thank you to my all teammates helping me in the fight camp and my sponsors support me 🙏🏼Now we waiting the TRILOGY @yodchatri”

It’s unclear if Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship are interested in making the trilogy fight between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai next. After becoming the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai king, Prajanchai voiced his interest in fighting ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Therefore, the future is bright for Prajanchai, as he has plenty of intriguing options moving forward.

