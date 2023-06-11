"I was scared" - UFC 289 fighter reveals disturbing truth about going completely blind in the third round

UFC 289 fighter Miranda Maverick stated that she went completely blind in her left eye during the third round of her bout against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Maverick faced the Canadian on the preliminary card, where she lost a unanimous decision.

Following her loss, the UFC flyweight contender took to Instagram to share a chilling story about her experience. Maverick said that she feared she would lose vision in her left eye permanently and that "some things are scarier than fighting."

Miranda Maverick apologized to fans for her loss at UFC 289 whilst congratulating Jasudavicius on her performance.

"Some things are scarier than fighting- and one of those things is going blind. My left eye went blurry end of 2nd round and was completely blind throughout the 3rd round. Its mostly back now and I’ll be meeting with a retina specialist this coming week. But I’ll admit I was scared during that time. Still, I firmly believe in taking ownership and responsibility for my ups and downs. It wasn’t my night. Jasmine did great in there and capitalized on my hesitations and poor shots today. Congratulations and all respect to her."

See the post below:

The 25-year-old was hoping to extend her two-fight win streak against Jasmine Jasudavicius but will now fall out of the UFC women's flyweight top 15 rankings.

But time is on Maverick's side, as she is still some years away from entering her prime, and the flyweight contender still has plently of valuable experience to accrue.

Dana White says Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 "makes sense" following UFC 289

Charles Oliveira bounced back from his defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in emphatic fashion.

'Do Bronx' took on perennial contender Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289 this weekend. The Brazilian put an end to Dariush's eight-fight win streak with a first-round TKO victory.

Following Oliveira's epic UFC 289 performance, Dana White commented on the likelihood of a rematch between Islam Makhachev and 'do Bronx'. At the post-event press conference, the UFC president said:

"I'm excited for [Oliveira] and Islam to fight again... I'm just saying it makes sense [to book that fight]. Let's not play games. That fight makes sense and that's the fight that should happen and I'm excited to see it again."

Watch the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC289



"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev"Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev 👀 #UFC289 "Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.” https://t.co/7sxTBAPjIn

You can watch the full press conference here.

Poll : 0 votes