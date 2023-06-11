UFC 289 Aftermath: Update on scary barricade collapse, $3M+ live gate announced, Charles Oliveira and 4 others bag $50K

UFC 289 provided several exciting moments spread throughout the fight card and gave a lot of newsworthy outcomes for the MMA world to ponder upon and discuss.

The sold-out event took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and had an attendance of 17,628 people. The fight card made 3.8 million dollars as gate revenue.

One of the major highlights of the event was Amanda Nunes announcing her retirement from the UFC after dominantly defeating Irene Aldana in the main event.

A scary incident also took place during the live broadcast of UFC 289. As Mike Malott started to walk out for his fight against Adam Fugitt on the main card, a barricade collapsed in the audience, resulting in fans falling upon each other to the ground.

The official at the Rogers Arena released a statement shedding light on what actually happened at the sight of the incident and shared that no person suffered any serious injuries:

"The safety of our fans is our #1 priority at Rogers Arena. At tonight's UFC event, as fans leaned over to greet the fighters, a railing fell down. Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area and no serious injuries were reported. Venue security and staff remained on site throughout the rest of the evening to ensure everyone's safety."

UFC president Dana White also chimed in on the issue, echoing the words of the Rogers Arena officials.

"Nobody was seriously hurt, a couple minor injuries. The arena handled it immediately, roped it off, got security up there, moved people to some better seats and managed it like a bunch of pros."

UFC 289 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

Charles Oliveira made a strong statement at UFC 289 as he finished Beneil Dariush in the very first round of their highly anticipated fight on June 10. Oliveira received a rightfully earned Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000.

Apart from that, Mike Mallott and Stephen Erceg were also named as the winners of the Performance of the Night bonus and took home an additional sum of $50,000 each.

The action-packed middleweight scrap between Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders was awarded the Fight of the Night honors and both athletes received a bonus check of $50,000 each for their efforts.

