"I smell a rat" - Conor McGregor takes a strong stance on 2024 Irish local elections

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has called on his compatriots to vote in the upcoming Irish constitutional referendums.

Two bills to amend the constitution of Ireland will be put to referendums on March 8, 2024. Irish citizens will be asked to vote for a change in the Constitution to provide a broader concept of family and women's societal role.

McGregor has been taking an active interest in Irish politics in the past year and was also backed by tech billionaire Elon Musk for the Irish presidency. 'The Notorious' opined on the upcoming vote and asked his followers to vote no to both bills.

"Vote NO and NO in this election, Ireland. Here is the thing, we all smell a rat. F**k me and f**k you too, if you are that way inclined. I don’t care. This is a NO/NO vote. Default position alone at this time is if they say yes, we say no. Point blank. After that we can figure it out. “Yes” there is just too much off about it. “No” it is what it is."

McGregor continued about the traditional significance of a woman in the Constitution:

"We will still read and have the great word “woman” in our constitution! A woman made us all! They can do everything they are saying they can do now, but are not doing it. They are dangling a “vote yes and we will look after you” type of a promise. F**k off, look after us now. Like you can. Like you don’t. I smell a rat. Vote NO / NO. March 8th."

Check out Conor McGregor's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Eddie Hearn explains the lengths he would go to get Conor McGregor back

Conor McGregor has been inactive since 2021, and his much-awaited return has stalled for over a year.

His expected return against Michael Chandler in the finale of 'The Ultimate Fighter' last year did not materialize. There has also been no follow-up to his own announcement about his return at the turn of the year.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave his take on the situation and expressed the lengths he would go to ensure McGregor's return as soon as possible. He mentioned the commercial advantages to the UFC of getting McGregor back into the octagon:

"If it was me... I'm bringing McGregor back, whatever it costs because he injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can. There is no one in the sport that can make it happen for the UFC and MMA like Conor McGregor can. So for me, I'm on the boat with Conor and I'm talking till I get it done. For Conor, whatever it takes - I'm bringing him back. He can do what nobody else can and he knows it."

Check out Eddie Hearn's full comments below:

Expand Tweet