"I have a speed advantage" - Mike Perry believes he can go toe to toe with heavyweights Mike Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk

Mike Perry has extended a bare-knuckle boxing challenge to heavyweight legends Mike Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk. 'Platinum' also called out recently crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The 30-year-old told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"Or I can fight [Oleksandr] Usyk. Nobody's calling that guy out. Or I could fight... I wanna fight good guys man, Mike Tyson, Usyk, who's another one, Leon Edwards."

Helwani immediately noted that Perry's targets were a 'mix of characters' including the heavyweight champion Usyk. 'Platinum' claimed that he will have a speed advantage over the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champ. The former UFC welterweight turned bare knuckle boxer further told Helwani:

"Let's go. I have a speed advantage."

Watch Perry's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Usyk recently defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision in a rematch in Dubai, retaining his heavyweight world title. Meanwhile, Leon Edwards recently scored a spectacular comeback win over Kamaru Usman to be crowned the UFC welterweight champ.

Mike Perry has also recently tasted success against former Bellator welterweight champion Michael 'Venom' Page at BKFC London. 'Platinum' dug deep to earn to earn a majority decision win in a bout which went into overtime.

Mike Perry is looking to fight Jake Paul

Mike Perry's hitlist of opponents is topped by Jake Paul. 'Platinum' issued a callout to Paul in the immediate aftermath of his win over Michael Page. The former UFC welterweight reiterated his callout during his appearance on The MMA Hour.

Perry believes that a fight against him is an opportunity for 'The Problem Child' to establish himself as a legitimate fighter. 'Platinum' said:

"And I think I'm the perfect fight for him, I'm trying to help him out. He wants to be solidified as a real fighter, and I'm the realest, grittiest fighter on the planet. People are starting to know that... I think it makes a lot of sense."

Perry also claimed to have been approached by Paul's team to fight on one of their cards. However, the former UFC welterweight is unwilling to fight on Paul's card unless it's against 'The Problem Child' himself. The 30-year-old further said:

"They did call my people, his people called my people, and talked about possibly strategically placing me on a Jake Paul card. But the thing is, we're not trying to get on the card so that your card gets bought because of me, unless I'm fighting you."

Edited by David Andrew