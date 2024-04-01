"I start breaking dishes" - Steve Erceg jokes about doppelganger comparisons with Michael Scott, Novak Djokovic, and others (Exclusive)

Steve Erceg has opened up about his being compared with multiple notable celebrities and fictional characters. One of the several people/characters that the Perth-born MMA athlete has been likened to is the Japanese manga character 'Astro Boy', which also happens to be his fighter nickname.

Ahead of his maiden UFC title shot, the Australian MMA stalwart has been a subject of discussion among MMA fans owing to his physical appearance, particularly his facial features. He's mostly been equated with the famous fictitious character Michael Scott from the hit American sitcom, 'The Office.' Veteran Hollywood actor Steve Carell essayed the character.

In his interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Steve Erceg has now revealed that he's been heralded as a doppelganger of the Michael Scott character as well as the character of Derek Zoolander (portrayed by Ben Stiller) in the 'Zoolander' movie. He's also been compared with Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic and American NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

During the interview, Lynch initiated the topic, asking the Australian fighter if anyone had ever told him that he looked like Michael Scott from 'The Office.' Erceg responded with a smile and stated:

"A few times. A few times. I've got quite a few, yeah, memes. And I'm even coming out with a shirt soon ... I've heard that one. I've heard Derek Zoolander. I've heard Novak Djokovic, Aaron Rodgers."

Furthermore, Lynch chimed in by indicating that the Djokovic comparison was a somewhat new one he'd heard in relation to Erceg. He then suggested that the UFC flyweight is pretty laidback and doesn't feel slighted when being labeled a lookalike.

Lynch added that perhaps the UFC 125-pounder feels that people are simply being creative. The MMA athlete replied lightheartedly, implying that the comparisons infuriated him. The 28-year-old said the following before he broke into laughter:

"No, I get very angry with that sort of thing. I start breaking dishes and all sorts, so. I'm a very angry man."

Check out Erceg's comments below (14:09):

Steve Erceg is on the cusp of bringing UFC gold back to Australia at UFC 301

New Zealand-born Australian MMA star Robert Whittaker previously held the UFC middleweight title, whereas the Australia-born Alexander Volkanovski reigned as the UFC featherweight champion in the past. Regardless, as of now, the UFC doesn't have an Australian champion. For his part, Steve Erceg has vowed to bring a UFC world championship back to the Land Down Under.

Presently, Steve Erceg stands at the No. 10 position in the official UFC flyweight rankings. 'Astro Boy' is scheduled to face reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja for the Brazilian star's title next. They'll clash at UFC 301 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024.

Given that Erceg (12-1) has been a member of the UFC roster since June 2023, the consensus is that he's received a golden opportunity to fight for UFC gold quite early in his run in the organization.

