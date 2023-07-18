"I started eating 8K calories per day" - Paddy Pimblett vows to get rid of his infamous 'eating disorder' as he recovers from surgery

Paddy Pimblett's renowned inclination towards a calorie-heavy diet and his overall passion for food is no secret to MMA enthusiasts. Although this has undoubtedly endeared him to fans who share his love for food, it has posed a considerable challenge for UFC matchmakers.

They are required to strategically schedule Pimblett's fights well in advance, taking into account his tendency to significantly bulk up between fights, in order to ensure he can make the required weight. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett's dietary choices and lifestyle have come under the scrutiny of MMA experts and fellow fighters. They argue that the weight-cutting process will only become increasingly challenging and potentially detrimental to his overall health and performance.

Paddy Pimblett is currently on the comeback trail having undergone surgery for an ankle injury that he sustained in his controversial unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

With his ardent fanbase eagerly anticipating fight news, Pimblett has offered a glimmer of hope to them in a recent interview with SLOTHBOXX. According to 'The Baddy', he has now made a conscious effort to keep his weight stable and maintain his diet, stating:

“After a fight, I’ve got a bad eating disorder. At the minute, I’m not too bad because obviously, I had surgery. I went to America and got fat again, then came back and had surgery. And after the surgery, my weight has just gradually come down. Now I’m just walking around at about (185 pounds) and not really watching what I’m eating. I’m just hobbling around at that weight, which is nice. I’ve plateaued around this weight. Hopefully, I’ll never go above (200 pounds) again.”

Pimblett added:

“After every fight, I’ve just ballooned up and started eating 8,000 calories a day. Now I probably won’t do that."

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit Paddy Pimblett hopes to gain control of his eating disorder when he returns to fighting

Paddy Pimblett hits back at critics who criticize his diet and lifestyle choices

Paddy Pimblett has set his sights on a more disciplined approach to his diet, lifestyle, and MMA career. While currently recovering from an ankle injury, Pimblett acknowledges that he won't be able to compete for the next few months.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews “I’ll be lucky if I fight this year”



UFC’s Paddy Pimblett says that the ankle injury he suffered during his win over Jared Gordon is ‘a lot worse than first thought’ and he might not be back in the Octagon this year.

However, this setback has not dampened his determination to come back stronger and achieve the ultimate goal of becoming a UFC champion. Recognizing the importance of staying in peak physical condition, he also aims to make significant strides in the rankings upon his return to the octagon.

Speaking about the criticism he receives from the MMA community for his weight and diet in the aforementioned interview, Pimblett stated:

“It goes in one ear and out the other, they can all f*ck off. I don’t care. People can say what they want about me. I’m the one, as people say, putting my life on the line and getting in the cage. People on the outside, they don’t see what we have to do to make weight. As I’ve said before, I actually am going to try and keep my weight down now. I’ve never actually tried to do it before."