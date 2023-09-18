"I started to get a little worried" - Daniel Cormier offers first-hand perspective on highly controversial Noche UFC scorecard

Following the conclusion of the electrifying Noche UFC card, Daniel Cormier provided an insightful perspective on the highly contentious scorecard in the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

The UFC's inaugural event set to honor the spirit of the Mexican Independence Day was a spectacle from the beginning to the end. The main event clash for the women's flyweight title between reigning champion Grasso and challenger Shevchenko was nothing short of legendary.

The clash was an intensely close and competitive affair, where a compelling argument could be made for either fighter emerging victorious. However, it ultimately culminated in a controversial split draw.

That said, it was judge Mike Bell's inexplicable decision to award Grasso an additional point, rendering the fifth round a 10-8, which ultimately led to the perplexing 47-47 final score. Bell's ruling implied that Grasso achieved a three-point swing for her efforts in the final moments of the fight.

Weighing in on the controversial decision in the aftermath of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch, former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier said:

"Round 5 is where things get a little crazy. Mike Bell scores the fifth round for Alexa Grasso. Let's be honest [that] the start of round five was Grasso's round. She was winning that round. She [Shevchenko] gets taken down at the end of the round with about two minutes to go and sure she gets dominated."

Cormier confidently asserted that in his view, Grasso had clearly secured a decisive victory on the judges' scorecards. However, he admitted that a moment of concern crept in when Bruce Buffer had a brief pause before announcing the official decision. He added:

"Anytime Bruce Buffer takes a while to come back into the octagon, you should get worried. It doesn't take that long for the scorecards to come in. So I started to get a little worried when it took Bruce some time to get inside the octagon."

Catch Cormier's comments below (5:20):

Daniel Cormier advocates for a third bout between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

Daniel Cormier believes it's only fair for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko to engage in a third showdown after their Noche UFC rematch culminated in a split draw.

Grasso, who claimed the women's flyweight title with a major upset at UFC 285 in March, granted Shevchenko her shot at redemption at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past Saturday. While Shevchenko came close to victory, a contentious 10-8 scorecard in round five by judge Mike Bell ultimately resulted in the fight having no declared winner.

Speaking in the aforementioned post-fight analysis video, Daniel Cormier stated:

“Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put on an absolute classic. Got to run it back. We’ve got to have these two women fight again. I feel like every time we match them up, we’re in for a tremendous fight between these two.”