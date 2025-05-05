"I could take him out" - Jack Della Maddalena embraces Ian Garry as backup for Belal Muhammad fight at UFC 315

By Subham
Modified May 05, 2025 17:07 GMT
Jack Della Maddalena (left) is mentally prepared for Ian Machado Garry (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jack Della Maddalena is ready for a last-minute opponent change and would not hesitate to lock horns with Ian Machado Garry if champion Belal Muhammad steps out of the UFC 315 bout.

Garry most recently beat short-notice opponent Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. After the fight, it was officially confirmed that 'The Future' will serve as backup for the UFC 315 welterweight championship bout between Muhammad and Della Maddalena.

Della Maddalena disclosed in a recent interview with Mike Bohn that he is mentally prepared for Garry. However, the Australian believes there won't be a last-minute withdrawal. He said:

"100 percent, I would be comfortable fighting Ian Garry. I think that's a fight that's going to happen. I've mentally prepared myself for that fight. I reckon I could take him out."
The 28-year-old added:

"I think me and Belal now is on, and I can't see anything happening with the fight between me and Belal. But if anything changes, then no worries on my end."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Jack Della Maddalena thinks UFC is rewarding Ian Machado Garry for taking short-notice fights

UFC welterweight rising star Ian Machado Garry has stepped in on short notice and delivered remarkable performances against Carlos Prates recently and Shavkat Rakhmonov last year.

Jack Della Maddalena thinks the UFC is thanking Garry for stepping in on short notice against tough opponents, and the Dubliner deserves big opportunities. In the same interview posted above, Della Maddalena said:

"He had a good win. Prates is a dangerous guy. I think the UFC, obviously, this is just their way of thanking him for stepping in on those tough fights. So you've got to respect that. Not many people do that sort of thing. Step in when fights fall out. Good on him and I think that's the UFC's way of repaying him."
