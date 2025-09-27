"I don't think anybody will ever reach that level of stardom" - Daniel Cormier addresses Ilia Topuria’s comparison to Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria is regarded as one of the most popular superstars active in the UFC right now. Notably, Topuria's popularity was compared to Conor McGregor's by Daniel Cormier, who believes the Irishman's stardom was unmatchable.

Ad

'El Matador' is a two-divisional UFC champion. After winning the featherweight championship and defending it against Max Holloway, Topuria moved up to the lightweight division, where he won the vacant title by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

With a dominating win streak and popularity in the MMA community, many likened Topuria to 'The Notorious'. However, in a recent discussion on the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, Cormier addressed the comparisons, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's unfair to compare people to Conor McGregor. I don't think anybody will ever reach that level of stardom. But I believe if there's a category that you can compare Ilia to Conor, it'd be just the fact that he had all the hype and he lived up to it. I don't know if he will ever become the star Conor was, but I believe he has lived up to the hype and expectation at a level that was thrust on him from the moment he got to the UFC."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (16:55):

Ad

Chael Sonnen highlights distinctions between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

Although Conor McGregor is currently away from the UFC octagon, he was once one of the most prominent fighters in the organization. Notably, the Irishman was the first person to become a UFC double champion, holding both the featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously.

In a video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen highlighted a significant difference between 'The Notorious' and Ilia Topuria, saying:

"The comparisons are uncanny. Not to mention same weight classes, but one was a double champ and one was a two-time champ... There, there's something about that I must tell you really bothers me because it's wrong. [Ilia Topuria] is not a double champion. He's a two-time champion." [0:25 of the video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More