"I think Chimaev vs. Leon is a real possibility" - Chael Sonnen thinks UFC might keep Kamaru Usman "on ice"

Chael Sonnen continues to cast doubt over Kamaru Usman's potential title rematch against Leon Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is definitely deserving of an immediate rematch after losing his strap via an upsetting knockout in a bout he was dominating.

However, Sonnen believes the former welterweight champion won't get an immediate title rematch against Edwards. He also believes that Usman's next fight will be for UFC gold.

According to 'The American Gangster', the most viable sequence would be to matchup Chimaev and Edwards with the winner slated to go up against Usman. The 45-year-old said during a recent interview with MiddleEasy:

"I don't believe that Kamaru Usman is going to be fighting Leon next. I believe that Kamaru's next fight will be for a belt. I think they're gonna keep Kamaru on ice. I think Chimaev vs Leon is a real possibility with the winner drawing into Kamaru... I think that when you have those three and you're gonna match'em up, the order does matter. And I think what I just presented is a more viable order."

Watch Sonnen's interview with MiddleEasy below:

Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman is losing sleep over Leon Edwards rematch contract

Kamaru Usman's dominant title reign at welterweight undoubtedly makes him deserving of an immediate rubber matchup against Leon Edwards. While Edwards agreed to a trilogy fight in the immediate aftermath of his title win, 'Rocky' later went on to call out arch-rival Jorge Masvidal.

Although UFC President Dana White expressed interest in the matchup, Chael Sonnen considers it far from being finalized. According to 'The American Gangster', Usman, who FaceTimed White during the UFC 278 post-fight presser, is insecure regarding an immediate title shot. Sonnen recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Isn't it also true that he [Kamaru Usman] can't sleep at night? Isn't it also true that he hasn't had a meal that has tasted the same. Isn't it also true that he hasn't looked down at his phone? Isn't it also true that there isn't a day that has gone by that he hasn't reached out in some fashion to Dana White?"

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

As stated by Sonnen earlier, if the UFC matches up Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards for a title fight and 'Borz' emerges victorious, fans will definitely be eager to watch a high-level wrestling match between the Chechen-born Swede and 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

