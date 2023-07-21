"I think he'd have some crazy stories" - Robert Whittaker names the one fighter whose brain he would like to pick 

Every podcaster has that one guest with whom they would like to sit down and have a long conversation, and for Robert Whittaker, it is a former UFC champion.

During a new segment on Whittaker's MMArcade Podcast, the former middleweight champion was quizzed by his co-host on who is his dream podcast guest from the MMA world.

After a moment of contemplation, the Australian revealed that he would fancy hosting the former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, on the podcast. 'The Reaper' explained the rationale behind his answer:

"You know Robbie Lawler just retired. I would love to actually have a sit-down moment where I could have his undivided attention for like 30 minutes. I think he'd have some crazy stories. He obviously had a career. He's had some of the best fights that have ever happened. He was fighting so long at the highest level... his brain would be pretty good to pick."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below (44:02):

Robbie Lawler made his final walk to the octagon when he took on Niko Price at UFC 290. Coming to the fight as a massive underdog, the former champion pulled off an upset at the T-Mobile Arena as he blitzed Price with a ruthless combo to end the fight in just over 30 seconds.

'Ruthless' holds a pro-MMA record of 30-16 with one no-contest.

"He could bite you if he could" - When Robert Whittaker explained just how 'ruthless' Robbie Lawler was

Robbie Lawler has 22 knockouts to his name, so it is no surprise that he is one of the most violent fighters who have ever stepped inside the UFC cage. Apparently, Lawler's ruthless demeanor even scared fellow fighters.

During a press conference for UFC 290, Robert Whittaker revealed that during his welterweight days, he used to be wary as to not cross paths with the American:

"Mate, he is an absolute legend. When I was a welterweight, I used to remember watching him, and I remember saying to myself like, 'Sc**w fighting that guy,' because he is just so malicious. He becomes like soulless when he is fighting, and like you could tell, he'd bite you if he could... Yeah, that was an intimidating dude."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below: