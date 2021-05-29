"I think I passed with flying colors" - Watch Rob Font react to his win over Cody Garbrandt moments after UFC Vegas 27

Rob Font delivered a spectacular performance at UFC Vegas 27. The third-ranked bantamweight put on a striking masterclass against former champion Cody Garbrandt in last weekend's main event.

Piecing up 'No Love' with his jabs throughout the five-round battle, Rob Font won the bout via a unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47).

The victory over Cody Garbrandt was perhaps Rob Font's biggest career win. Font now stands a chance to be the next potential title contender. The BJJ brown belt was seen ecstatic in the latest episode of UFC Destined, a series covering the behind-the-scenes after major events.

"This is huge. The first main event. Big opportunity. And I think, I passed with flying colors," said Rob Font. "He is quicker than me. Great timing. Takedowns, we saw he timed them perfectly. Discipline came through for this one...I'm willing to put my team on my back and go out there and get it. I just hope this inspires a lot of up-and-coming fighters."

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt, who has lost four of his last five outings, was visibly gutted to have not attained the win after a year-long hiatus. The Ohio native vows to make a resurgence and be a role model for his two-year-old son.

"I got beat because I didn't do what I was supposed to do. I've got a son that looks up to me. I just want to show him, you can never give up no matter how many times you get knocked down or how much adversity comes into your life. You've just got to keep moving forward," said Cody Garbrandt.

Rob Font is eyeing a fight against Petr Yan next

Rob Font's dominant win at UFC Vegas 27 calls for a fight against a worthy opponent next. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Font laid out his plans to fight former titleholder Petr Yan next.

“Best case scenario? They give me Petr Yan right now and we get it going. Maybe do it for an interim belt, but I doubt that happens. We’ll see what’s up, but give me Petr Yan. He’s the only one available, the fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight and then I’ll take care of the belt for him. Just sit back, don’t worry about the belt, I’ll take it for him,” Font said.

Yan promptly fired back at Font, calling the third-ranked bantamweight "pillow hands" via Twitter.

Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands https://t.co/vQ9H8E5ABH — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 28, 2021

With Aljamain Sterling out of action due to his neck surgery, an interim title fight between Rob Font and Petr Yan doesn't seem outlandish.

