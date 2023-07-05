"I think it'd just be entertaining" - TUF alum Kaytlin Neil names her pick between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as coaches

UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are currently coaching against one another on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Thus far at least, it’s safe to say that things haven’t been going too well for ‘The Notorious’. His team recently lost their sixth fight in a row on the reality show, as Lee Hammond suffered a submission loss to Kurt Holobaugh.

The result proved difficult for McGregor to take, and he confronted Chandler afterwards, eventually shoving him which led to a pull-apart incident.

Despite Conor McGregor being considered by many fans as one of the worst coaches in TUF history thanks to his performance, one notable veteran of the show has suggested she wouldn’t mind being part of his team.

In a recent interview, Kaytlin Neil, who competed on the 30th season of TUF last year, had the following to say when asked if she’d rather be coached by McGregor or Chandler:

“[Being coached by Conor McGregor would be] fun and light, and I think it’d just be like, entertaining to be around, it’d be fun to become his friend and get to know him on a more personal level...but I think as far as training goes and that sort of stuff, I think I would rather have Michael Chandler as my coach just because I think I’d click with him better. I tend to get along with wrestling coaches pretty well, so I think I would almost prefer Michael Chandler as my coach, but I think it’d be super fun to get to know Conor McGregor, obviously, he’s like the biggest name in sports, he’s huge.”

Conor McGregor's TUF coaching: What did Anthony Smith say about the series?

Conor McGregor’s coaching abilities on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter have been the talk of the MMA world for the past few weeks.

‘The Notorious’ is coaching a team of rookies against Michael Chandler’s team of UFC veterans, and his fighters have yet to claim a single victory.

One UFC veteran who feels that McGregor’s coaching is being undersold by TUF is Anthony Smith. The former light heavyweight title challenger had the following to say on a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast alongside fellow octagon legend Michael Bisping:

“I also don’t think that this season of The Ultimate Fighter is doing him very well. I think people are getting annoyed by him and that’s not necessarily his fault. It’s a lot of editing, you know what I mean, I just don’t think he’s being portrayed...he looks like a great coach but it’s also making him look like a baby. Like he’s kind of whining, complaining, throwing tantrums.”

Listen to Anthony Smith discuss Conor McGregor below.:

